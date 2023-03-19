Putin arrives in Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Crimea on the first anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine.

On March 18th, 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, sparking international condemnation and sanctions against Russia.

President Putin has been visiting Crimea annually since its annexation, and this year marks the eighth anniversary of his visit.

During his visit, Putin inaugurated a number of infrastructure projects, including a new airport terminal and a new hospital.

The annexation of Crimea remains a contentious issue, with Ukraine and many other countries refusing to recognize it as a legitimate part of Russia.

The situation has also sparked a conflict in eastern Ukraine, with Russian-backed separatists fighting against Ukrainian forces, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people.

The United States and other Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea, with tensions between Russia and the West remaining high.

Despite international criticism, Putin remains popular in Russia, with many Russians supporting the annexation of Crimea and the country’s assertive foreign policy.