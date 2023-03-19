Retail inflation eases in February

New Delhi: Data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has revealed that retail inflation has eased moderately in the last month. According to the data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for February stood at 6.44%.The retail inflation for January had risen to a three-month high of 6.52%. In December, it was 5.72%, in November, it was 5.88% and in October, it was 6.77%.

Rising food prices account for nearly 40% of the CPI basket. Food inflation was at 5.95% in February. While the inflation rate for vegetables contracted marginally by 11.6%, the inflation rate for fuel and light declined to 9.90% in February.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market.