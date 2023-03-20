DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest Newsofficials and personalsIndiaNEWSAirlinesAirports

1.15 crore worth 28 gold bars seized from two IndiGo aircraft

Mar 20, 2023, 11:14 am IST

After searching two IndiGo aircraft, customs agents at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi found 28 gold bars worth Rs. 1.15 crore.

According to a Customs official, the activity was started on Saturday as a result of intelligence inputs they had received.

‘One flight was scheduled to depart from Bangkok and travel via Singapore to Hyderabad and then on to Delhi via Patna. Upon rummaging, 28 gold bars (14 from each of flight) were retrieved, which weighed 2,493 grammes,’ the officer added.

The recovered gold bars were seized in accordance with Customs Act Section 110.

