Balabhaskar’s wife in court; the car was over speeding at the time of the accident

The wife of the late violinist Balabhaskar testified in court during the ongoing investigation into the 2018 accident that claimed the lives of the young musician and his toddler daughter.

Lakshmi, the wife of Balabhaskar, said that the car was speeding at the time of the collision. Thejaswini, the couple’s toddler daughter, had also perished in the collision.

Arjun Narayanan, a resident of Palakkad, was driving the vehicle when it was involved in the collision.

The only person charged in the case is Arjun. Arjun was also recognised in court by Lakshmi.

The incident happened when the family was travelling home after making an offering at the Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur in honour of Thejaswini.

On the evening of September 24, 2018, they began their return trip after the pooja. The vehicle, which was in Chalakkudi at 12.15 am, was involved in an accident around 3.30 am in Pallippuram, which is on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Lakshmi, she was unconscious at the time of the accident and didn’t regain consciousness for several days.

Prasad, Lakshmi’s brother, claimed to have been the one to alert the authorities to the collision.

Arjun has been detained for reckless driving and for causing a fatality by a careless act that did not constitute criminal homicide.