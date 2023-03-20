Bollywood actor Salman Khan receives death threats, allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly received threat emails from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious criminal organization in India. The gang has reportedly threatened to harm the actor and his family members.

According to reports, the gang’s leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, has sent several emails to Salman Khan, demanding that the actor meet him face-to-face. The gang has reportedly warned the actor that if he fails to comply with their demands, they will harm him and his family members.

This is not the first time that Salman Khan has been targeted by criminal organizations. In the past, he has received threats from various gangs, including the Mumbai underworld. The actor has also faced legal trouble in the past, with several cases filed against him.

Salman Khan is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood, with a huge fan following in India and abroad. He has acted in several blockbuster films and is known for his charity work and philanthropy.

The news of the threat to Salman Khan has sent shockwaves across the Bollywood industry, with many actors and actresses expressing their concern and solidarity with the actor. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of Salman Khan and his family members.

In conclusion, the threat to Salman Khan by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is a matter of concern and highlights the growing trend of criminal organizations targeting celebrities in India. The police are taking the matter seriously and are working to ensure the safety of the actor and his family.