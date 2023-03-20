Budget presented by the Tamil Nadu government claims a 50% reduction in revenue deficit

The Tamil Nadu government presented its 2023–24 budget to the Assembly on Monday. It claimed that reform measures had reduced the revenue deficit from approximately 62,000 to 30,000 crores.

When presenting the budget, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan stated: ‘We have reduced the annual revenue deficit of around Rs. 62,000 crore which we inherited on assuming office (May 2021), to around Rs30,000 crore in the Revised Estimates of the current year, due to the unprecedented and difficult reforms undertaken.’ This is in spite of the several ‘huge welfare measures’ that have been put into place over the past two years, he claimed.

One of the many programmes being implemented is the fare-free travel for women in State-run buses and the breakfast programme for pupils attending government schools.

The main opposition AIADMK attempted to bring up issues even as Mr. Rajan started his speech, which briefly caused a commotion.

The Minister announced the establishment of a high-tech ‘global sports city’ in Chennai, the allocation of 5 crore for the Tamil translation of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s works, and 25 crore for the construction of ‘factory skill schools’ and the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro train projects.

He claimed that the free breakfast programme for primary kids had increased school attendance by 10% to 30%.