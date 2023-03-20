Chennai Super Kings rope in South African fast bowler Sisanda Magala as a replacement for injured Kyle Jamieson

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on March 20, 2023, that they have found a replacement for their star fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury.

The franchise has signed South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo as a replacement for Jamieson. Phehlukwayo is a seasoned campaigner in T20 cricket and has played for various franchises in the IPL in the past.

Jamieson, who was set to make his IPL debut this year, suffered a knee injury during a practice session and has been ruled out of the tournament. The New Zealand pacer was a key player for CSK, having been bought for a whopping sum of Rs 15 crore in the IPL auction.

With Jamieson out, CSK will be looking to Phehlukwayo to fill the void and contribute with both bat and ball. The 26-year-old is known for his ability to swing the ball and hit big shots in the middle order.

CSK will begin their IPL 2023 campaign on March 25, 2023, when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the tournament.

Overall, the signing of Phehlukwayo is a smart move by CSK, as the all-rounder brings experience and versatility to the team. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how he performs in the upcoming tournament and whether he can help CSK lift their fourth IPL title.