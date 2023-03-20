Chirag Delhi Flyover repairs are being made even at nights: Arvind Kejiwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, stated on Monday that the Chirag Delhi Flyover is now undergoing repairs and will soon be open to the public.

Beginning on March 12, the Chirag Delhi flyover was shut down for 50 days. Each lane will require 25 days of work. While the other carriageway is in use, one is closed to traffic.

‘Even at night, the Chirag Delhi Flyover is still being repaired. I’m keeping an eye on the work myself. It would be reopened to the public very quickly following the completion of its repairs, providing respite from the traffic gridlock’ Mr. Kejriwal stated in a Hindi tweet.

This Monday, Public Works Department Minister Atishi gave authorities a month instead of the initial 50 days to finish the Chirag Delhi Flyover Maintenance Project.

She also convened a meeting with senior department representatives to address the problem immediately.