Father of designer arrested on bribery charges against Amruta Fadnavis

Days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was detained for allegedly attempting to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Police on Monday detained suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat.

Anil Jaisinghani, who is facing 14 to 15 crimes, was apprehended in Gujarat, according to a crime branch official, who declined to provide any details.

Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, was detained by Mumbai Police on March 16 after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Devendra Fadnavis, accused her of threatening her and accusing her of soliciting a bribe for meddling in a criminal case.