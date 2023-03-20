Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against US dollar and the UAE dirham. Fall in crude oil prices and firm Asian currencies supported the upward rally of Indian currency. But, the strengthening of the US dollar and negative sentiments across the global and Indian equity markets capped the gain in the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened stronger at 82.48 against the US dollar and then slipped to 82.52. It gained further to 82.48, registering a gain of 11 paise. The Indian currency is trading at 22.47 against the UAE dirham .On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.59 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Gulf country to allows visa on arrival for citizens from 50 countries

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.16% higher at 103.87.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 17.66 billion.