DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Hero launches electric Optima CX and NYX in India: Price and features

Mar 20, 2023, 10:48 pm IST

Mumbai: Hero Electric has finally launched its all-new range of Optima CX and NYX in the Indian market. The company has unveiled a total of three new products namely Optima CX5.0(Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0(Single Battery), and NYX CX5.0(Dual-Battery). The price range of the new scooters is Rs 85000 – Rs 95000 and Rs 1,05,000 – Rs 1,30,000 respectively. Optima CX5.0 is available in Dark Matt Blue & Matt Maroon, Optima CX2.0 is offered in Dark Matt Blue & Charcoal Black and NYX CX5.0 is available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colours.

The Optima CX5.0 is powered by a 3 kWh C5 Li-ion battery. It offers a speed of 55 km/hr on city roads and a ground clearance of 165 mm. The scooter takes upto 3 hours to be fully charged. The Optima CX2.0 offers a driving speed of 48 km/hr and a ground clearance of 165 mm. The vehicle can be fully charged in up to 4.5 hours. The NYX CX5.0, it offers a ground clearance of 175 mm and a driving speed of 48 km/hr. The is powered by a 3 kWh C5 Li-ion battery. It can further be fully charged in 3 hours.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG in India: Price and features 

All three electric scooters come equipped with enhanced safety features that include battery safety alarm, drive mode lock, reverse roll protection, side stand sensor.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 20, 2023, 10:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button