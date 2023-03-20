Hero launches electric Optima CX and NYX in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Hero Electric has finally launched its all-new range of Optima CX and NYX in the Indian market. The company has unveiled a total of three new products namely Optima CX5.0(Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0(Single Battery), and NYX CX5.0(Dual-Battery). The price range of the new scooters is Rs 85000 – Rs 95000 and Rs 1,05,000 – Rs 1,30,000 respectively. Optima CX5.0 is available in Dark Matt Blue & Matt Maroon, Optima CX2.0 is offered in Dark Matt Blue & Charcoal Black and NYX CX5.0 is available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colours.

The Optima CX5.0 is powered by a 3 kWh C5 Li-ion battery. It offers a speed of 55 km/hr on city roads and a ground clearance of 165 mm. The scooter takes upto 3 hours to be fully charged. The Optima CX2.0 offers a driving speed of 48 km/hr and a ground clearance of 165 mm. The vehicle can be fully charged in up to 4.5 hours. The NYX CX5.0, it offers a ground clearance of 175 mm and a driving speed of 48 km/hr. The is powered by a 3 kWh C5 Li-ion battery. It can further be fully charged in 3 hours.

All three electric scooters come equipped with enhanced safety features that include battery safety alarm, drive mode lock, reverse roll protection, side stand sensor.