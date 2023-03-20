India loosened aircraft leasing regulations to meet passenger demand: aviation minister

The country’s civil aviation minister announced on Monday that India has taken steps to enable airlines to lease more aircraft in order to meet a capacity deficit as travel recovers from the pandemic.

With manufacturers currently failing to keep up with aircraft demand and some planes being grounded due to engine shortages, airline traffic is swiftly recovering from the coronavirus restrictions that caused jets to be grounded globally in 2020.

Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit, ‘Surprisingly and shockingly, the situation has flipped the other way. Today we do not have enough aeroplanes to fly our passengers.’

While it reinvents itself under new owners Tata Group, Air India last month made a record order for 470 jets and is scheduled to accept another 25 leased aircraft.

According to Jyotiraditya Scindia, India has adjusted its programme for leasing aircraft to let airlines add more planes to satisfy passenger demand, including more ‘wet leasing,’ or renting out planes with crew, for both domestic and foreign flights.

He called for additional aeronautical product production in India and highlighted ambitious investments and tax reforms in infrastructure and maintenance facilities.