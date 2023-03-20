Indian Railways announces special trains connecting these cities

New Delhi: The South Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate special express trains between Shree Siddharooo Swamiji Hubballi and Varanasi. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush during the summer vacation.

Train No. 07347 will leave SSS Hubballi at 8:30 p.m. on March 27, 2023, and reach Uttar Pradesh`s Banaras at 9:10 a.m. on March 29, 2023. In return, on March 29, 2023, Train No. 07348 Banaras – SSS Hubballi Special Express will depart from Banaras at 8:40 p.m. and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11:45 a.m. on March 31, 2023. The train will halt at Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavan Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction and Varanasi stations, in both directions.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold edges lower marginally

The special express train will have a total of 21 coaches: AC two-tier (1), AC three-tier (1), sleeper class (7), general second-class (10), second-class luggage cum brake-vans/disabled friendly compartment (2).