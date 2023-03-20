International Happiness Day: UAE authority announces free bus service

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) will provide free public bus service today for residents in the emirates. The free bus service is announced to mark the International Happiness Day.

Also Read: Gulf country amends citizenship law

RAKTA and the operator of the internal public transport service, the Arabia Bus Company, have launched the ‘Free Transportation’ initiative for all public bus users in Ras Al Khaimah. The public bus service covers four main routes in the emirate, which are the red route, the blue route, the green route, and the purple route.