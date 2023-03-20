Kawasaki launches Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular two wheeler brand, Kawasaki has launched its flagship models – Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the Indian markets. The price starts from Rs 23.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 27.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models will be offered in a single color option – Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE features full-LED lighting, riding modes, power modes, cruise control, traction control, and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Both the 2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE are powered by a 998cc 4-cylinder supercharged motor that churns out 197.2 bhp power at 11000rpm and 137 Nm torque at 8500rpm. Suspension duties of Ninja Z H2 is handled a Showa SSF BP fork at the front and an adjustable Showa monoshock towards the rear. The SE variant comes equipped with Showa’s Skyhook technology along with Kawasaki Electronic Control suspension. On both models, braking duties are handled by a dual 320mm discs upfront and a single 260mm rotor at the rear end coupled with ABS.