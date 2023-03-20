Kia launches new SUV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Kia Motors has launched the 2023 Seltos in India. The prices of the updated Seltos start from Rs 10.89 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). 2023 Seltos will be offered is offered in 3 variants – Tech Line, GT Line and X Line and 7 trims – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line.

Also Read: Ford recalls 15 lakh cars due to this issue

The updated SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The engine churns out 114 bhp power and 144 Nm peak torque. The petrol engine is offered with 6-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes. The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor. It delivers a top power of 115 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm.