KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran booked for ‘provocative speech’ in Kochi

Kochi: The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran for delivering a ‘hate speech’ on Thursday outside the Kochi corporation on the Brahmapuram issue, with an ‘intent to cause riot’.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by CPI(M) councillor Benedict Fernandez. According to the councillor, Sudhakaran’s provocative remarks had caused violence in the area.

Earlier, clashes had erupted between Congress activists and employees and LDF councillors amid the protests organised by the Congress at Kochi Corporation. A Congress activist was also arrested for allegedly manhandling the corporation secretary. Meanwhile, the central circle inspector said that the case was registered under IPC section 153 and the footage of the leader’s speech is being examined thoroughly.