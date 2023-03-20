Medical team sent by Mammootty will be in Brahmapuram from Tomorrow

The second phase of the medical team sent by actor Mammootty to the smoke-affected areas of Brahmapuram will tour from tomorrow. This time, a team of ophthalmologists from Angamaly Little Flower Hospital is coming to Brahmapuram in association with Mammootty’s Care and Share Foundation. There were reports of many people experiencing eye irritation, itching and other discomfort after exposure to the fumes. This time the medical team is also reaching the areas where the smoke has spread the most.

Mammootty said that if cataract surgery is required after the examination, further examination and surgery required for further treatment will be provided free of charge. Care and Share International Foundation, a philanthropic movement headed by actor Mammootty, is coordinating the activities of the medical team. Chairman of Care and Share International Foundation K. Muralidharan said, Contact 9207131117 to know the route and timings of the traveling medical unit.