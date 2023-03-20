Ministry of External Affairs summon the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi

India has summoned a senior British diplomat to express its strong objection to the vandalization of the Indian High Commission in London by a group of Khalistani extremists on March 19, 2023.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the attack on the Indian mission occurred when a mob carrying Khalistani flags gathered outside the building and began hurling stones and bricks, causing damage to the property. The protestors also tried to force their way into the mission’s premises.

The MEA has expressed concern over the safety and security of Indian diplomats and staff at the mission and demanded that the UK government take immediate action against those responsible for the attack. The ministry has also urged the UK government to provide enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of the Indian mission and its personnel.

The Indian High Commission in London has issued a statement condemning the attack, calling it a ‘serious breach of diplomatic protocol and an attack on the sovereignty of India.’ The mission has also stated that it will work closely with the UK government to identify and prosecute the culprits.

The Indian government has strongly condemned the incident, with the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that it will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and staff abroad. The government has also called on the international community to take a firm stance against all forms of extremism and terrorism.

The attack on the Indian High Commission in London comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the issue of Khalistani separatism. The Indian government has accused Pakistan of supporting and funding Khalistani extremist groups, while Pakistan has denied the allegations. The incident is likely to escalate tensions between the two countries.