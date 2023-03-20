‘OTT is rife with obscenity and profanity in the name of creativity’: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, claims that profanity and obscenity are now frequently used in OTT platforms in the name of creativity.

‘Concerns about OTT platforms have grown recently, and his department would take stern action against ‘violations’ in this regard.’ The minister stated that if modifications are required, they will be made.

In Nagpur on Sunday, Thakur remarked, ‘Freedom was provided for innovation, not for profanity and obscenity.’

Yet obscenity and profanity are inappropriate when someone crosses the limit.

According to the minister, 90–92% of concerns are settled at the producer level. ‘Yet, rigorous legal action is taken when it reaches the government level, before its interdepartmental committee.’

The Delhi High Court requested that the government take action against a web series earlier this month due to claims of ‘sexually explicit language’ in the series.

The information ‘..has a clear effect of depraving and corrupting the mind of people,’ the court observed. The judge who made the comment claimed that because the language was ‘so foul and disgusting,’ she watched the episodes with earbuds.