Rahul Gandhi to kick-start Congress’ Karnataka election campaign from Belagavi

After a successful ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the state today for the first time to launch the grand old party’s election campaign. In the midst of a heated campaign for the summer assembly elections, the Wayanad MP will deliver a keynote speech at a massive gathering in the Belagavi region.

Gandhi will participate in the ‘Yuva Kranti Rally’ to reveal the Congress’ fourth election pledge. When the party’s chapter in Karnataka started its election campaign in January, it pledged to fulfil ‘five guarantees’ if elected.

Three have been made public thus far: 200 free power units for all houses, 2,000 monthly aid for the lady in charge of each family, and 10 kg of free rice for each individual from BPL family.

The fourth guarantee, which aims to appeal to young people, will be announced by the former president of the Congress during his visit. He will consult with members of the Congress about Belagavi’s election tactics. He will depart for Tumakuru after delivering his first political speech ahead of the state elections. He would go to a gathering in Bengaluru, which is 70 miles away.

With 18 Assembly seats, Belagavi has the second-highest number of seats in the state after Bengaluru, and the party expects to improve its prospects there. 13 of the 18 seats in Belagavi are held by the BJP.