Research finds that multidrug-resistant organisms could be passed on to owners from even their healthy pets

According to a recent study, healthy pets may be passing on multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) to their owners, highlighting the potential risks associated with close contact with pets.

The study, published on March 20, 2023, in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, found that nearly 12% of pet owners who participated in the study had MDROs in their homes, and that 60% of these owners reported close contact with their pets.

MDROs are a type of bacteria that are resistant to multiple antibiotics, making them difficult to treat. While these bacteria are often associated with hospital settings, they can also be found in the community, including in the homes of pet owners.

The study found that dogs and cats can carry MDROs on their skin and in their gut, and that these bacteria can be transferred to humans through close contact. The risk of transmission is particularly high in households where pets are allowed to sleep in the same bed as their owners.

The findings of the study highlight the importance of practicing good hygiene when interacting with pets, including washing hands after handling pets and keeping pets off beds and furniture.

The study also underscores the need for greater awareness of the potential risks associated with close contact with pets and the importance of responsible pet ownership. By taking simple steps to reduce the risk of transmission of MDROs, pet owners can help protect themselves and their families from these potentially dangerous bacteria.

Overall, the study is a timely reminder of the importance of good hygiene practices when interacting with pets and highlights the potential risks associated with close contact with these beloved companions.