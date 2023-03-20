Rights activists in Bosnia injured in attack following the ban of a planned LGBT event

Several human rights activists in Bosnia have been injured in an attack following the ban of an LGBT event, according to reports on March 20, 2023.

The attack occurred in the city of Mostar, where police had banned a planned LGBT rights conference. Following the ban, a group of activists organized a peaceful protest in the city center. However, the protest was attacked by a group of individuals who reportedly hurled stones and other objects at the activists, resulting in several injuries.

The ban on the LGBT event has sparked outrage among rights groups in Bosnia, with many condemning it as a violation of freedom of assembly and expression. The event was reportedly organized by the Sarajevo Open Center, a prominent rights group that works on issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Bosnian government has been criticized by international organizations for its poor record on LGBT rights. Bosnia remains one of the few countries in Europe that does not have legal recognition for same-sex couples, and discrimination against LGBT individuals is reportedly widespread.

The attack on the rights activists has been condemned by international organizations, including the European Union, which has called on the Bosnian authorities to ensure the safety of all individuals exercising their right to freedom of assembly and expression. The incident is likely to further highlight the challenges faced by LGBT individuals and rights groups in Bosnia and other parts of the world where discrimination and violence against the community remains a serious issue.