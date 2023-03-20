Rolls-Royce to research how nuclear power could be used to support a future moon base for astronauts

The UK Space Agency is supporting Rolls-Royce in its research to explore the possibility of a nuclear reactor for a moon base. The agency has awarded a grant to Rolls-Royce to study the feasibility of a nuclear-powered propulsion system for spacecraft that could be used for deep-space missions, including establishing a permanent presence on the moon.

Rolls-Royce believes that a nuclear reactor could provide the energy needed for a moon base to function, as it would be able to generate electricity, heat and oxygen. The company’s research will focus on the development of a compact, lightweight nuclear power system that could be transported into space.

The project has the potential to revolutionize space exploration and pave the way for long-term human habitation on the moon and beyond. However, there are also concerns about the safety and environmental impact of nuclear power in space.

Rolls-Royce has emphasized that safety will be a top priority in the development of any nuclear-powered systems for space exploration. The company has also stressed that its research is still in the early stages and that it will be many years before any nuclear-powered spacecraft are launched.

