Sexual abuse against patient in Kozhikode MCH; employee absconding

On Saturday, a staff member at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital sexually abused a patient who was there for surgery.

Since the police opened an investigation, the individual has been evading capture.

The incident happened on Saturday following the procedure when the patient was moved from the main surgery theatre to the women’s surgical ICU.

The attendant left the woman in the surgical ICU and subsequently came back. All other personnel were elsewhere at this time since another patient was in a serious state. In this time, he assaulted her.

After the surgery, the woman, who was only partially aware, informed her family about what had happened. This led to the filing of a police report.

The hospital administration had also gathered information on the incident following a complaint from the ICU nurse. Under the direction of Medical College Assistant Commissioner K Sudarshan, an investigation is being conducted. Information on the employee was obtained by the police from the medical college hospital.