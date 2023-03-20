Ted Lasso actors to meet President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the importance of mental health

The cast and creators of the hit Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ are set to visit the White House to promote mental health awareness. The visit is part of the administration’s efforts to encourage people to take care of their mental health and seek help if needed.

The visit is scheduled for March 21, which is also recognized as World Down Syndrome Day. The show’s co-creator, Bill Lawrence, has a son with Down Syndrome and has been a vocal advocate for disability rights.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ cast, including Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham, will participate in a roundtable discussion with White House officials and mental health experts. The discussion will focus on the importance of mental health and the need for increased access to mental health services.

‘Ted Lasso’ has become a cultural phenomenon since its premiere in 2020, with fans and critics praising the show for its positive message and heartwarming characters. The show follows the story of an American football coach who is recruited to coach a struggling soccer team in the UK.

The visit to the White House by the ‘Ted Lasso’ cast is a significant milestone for the show and its creators, who have used the platform to raise awareness about mental health issues and disability rights. The visit is also an opportunity for the White House to promote its mental health initiatives and encourage people to prioritize their mental health.

In conclusion, the visit by the ‘Ted Lasso’ cast to the White House is a positive development in the ongoing efforts to promote mental health awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. The show’s creators and cast have been vocal advocates for mental health and disability rights, and their visit to the White House is a testament to their commitment to making a difference.