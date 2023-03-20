The Supreme Court rejects the PIL to register live-in relations

Calling it a ‘hare-brained petition’ , Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking obligatory registration of live-in partnerships.

The panel, which was made up of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Judge P S Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala, questioned whether the petitioner was really attempting to outlaw live-in relationships while posing as someone who was promoting their protection by calling for mandatory registration.

Advocate Mamta Rani filed the petition, which asked the Central Government to issue regulations governing the registration of live-in relationships.

‘Whom do you register with? Who is the central government? What is the relationship between those who live together and the central government? Are you attempting to encourage these people’s care and security or are you attempting to keep them from entering into long-term relationships?’ CJI Chandrachud questioned.

The Chief Justice expressed frustration with the ‘hare-brained petition’ and stated the court would consider charging fees in such circumstances. ‘This is what? Who comes here with anything at all? We’ll begin charging for such circumstances’ said said.