UAE issues advisory for residents

Dubai: UAE’s embassy in South Africa has issued an advisory for UAE residents and nationals in the country. The UAE Mission urged all UAE residents and nationals to move to safety.

The UAE embassy called on UAE citizens in South Africa to ‘take caution and avoid places and regions that witness protest demonstrations and to move to safe places’. The embassy also provided an emergency contact number for UAE citizens in the country, asking them to get in touch with authorities at: 0027123427736.

The advisory was issued as an opposition party in South Africa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has called for a nationwide shutdown on March 20 against the country’s power crisis and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.