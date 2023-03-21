500 athletes to be selected in police force

More than 500 athletes from Uttar Pradesh who competed in international and national competitions will soon be incorporated into the state police force and other administrative divisions, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday, Adityanath said his government was moving forward with the initiative to enable distinguished sportspeople from the state to encourage young people to engage in positive and constructive activities while maintaining sound physical and mental health. His remarks came during the opening ceremony of the five-day 71st All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship, which began at PAC Ground and will end on March 25. In the press release, the CM was cited as stating, he want to thank the prime minister and home minister for allowing Uttar Pradesh to host this competition. After a ten-year hiatus, the event is finally taking place in the state.

The involvement of 1,300 athletes from 32 districts has elevated the championship this year said CM. Sports are essential to a person’s overall growth. In the past nine years, a sports culture has emerged in the nation under PM Modi’s leadership. Our athletes have not only increased their representation and participation in the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, but they have also won more medals for the nation CM Adityanath remarked. He stated that each of the legislative districts in Uttar Pradesh has between 2,000 and 2,500 athletes participating in sporting events as part of Sansad Khel Mahotsava. He also added together with sports colleges, the government is also constructing sports fields in villages, small stadiums in neighborhoods, and stadiums in districts. Also, we started an initiative to give Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal sports equipment.