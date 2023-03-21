Anti-nuclear NGO Greenpeace slams France for continuing its import of enriched uranium from Russia

Russia has delivered a shipment of enriched uranium to France, according to reports. The material was reportedly sent to the Orano facility in southern France. This shipment is part of a long-standing partnership between Russia and France, as Russia has been providing enriched uranium for French nuclear power plants since the 1970s.

Greenpeace, a global environmental organization, has criticized the shipment, calling it ‘scandalous’ and raising concerns about the safety and security of nuclear materials. Greenpeace has also questioned the transparency of the transport and delivery of the uranium.

The shipment was made in accordance with international regulations and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA is the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency, responsible for ensuring the peaceful use of nuclear technology and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

The enriched uranium delivered by Russia to France is used as fuel in nuclear reactors, which generate electricity. France relies heavily on nuclear power and is one of the largest users of nuclear energy in the world.

