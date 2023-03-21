Avoiding these sex mistakes will improve your sex life.

Do not think that sex starts in bedroom. So, give your partners their time by hugging, kissing and holding hands. Hugging for 30 seconds stimulates oxytocin, the hormone in women that creates sense of connection and trust

Ask your partner about their feelings, fantasies and favourite positions. For 80% of women, sexual intercourse alone won’t take them to orgasm as most sex positions don’t directly stimulate the clitoris.

Women like to be seduced. Most women need clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm. There are other ways to pleasure her.

Thinking that sex ends immediately after your orgasm is like the biggest mistake on this list, because it is the height of selfishness. Assuming that your orgasm is the point of the whole process is very annoying and every woman would find it uncaring and unfair. So even after you get an orgasm, try to see if your woman is satisfied yet.