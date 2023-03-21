Chinese city Guixi turns matchmaker in a region where singles shrug off marriage due to high cost of living

The government of a city in China has taken the initiative of playing matchmaker in order to boost the marriage rate. The city of Guangzhou has launched a matchmaking program where government officials help to connect single men and women who are seeking a partner.

The program was launched in response to the declining marriage rate in China, which has been a concern for the government in recent years. The declining marriage rate is seen as a potential threat to social stability and economic growth.

The matchmaking program works by allowing single individuals to register with the government and provide their personal details and preferences. The government officials then use this information to identify suitable matches and arrange for them to meet.

The program has already shown some success, with over 300 couples being matched within the first few months of its launch. The government hopes that this initiative will help to increase the marriage rate in the city and ultimately contribute to the overall stability and growth of the country.

The program has been met with mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing skepticism about the government’s role in personal matters such as finding a spouse. However, others see it as a helpful service for those who are struggling to find a partner on their own.

In conclusion, the government of Guangzhou has launched a matchmaking program in an effort to boost the marriage rate and address concerns about social stability and economic growth. The program allows single individuals to register with the government and receive assistance in finding a suitable partner. While it has been met with mixed reactions, the program has already shown some success in connecting couples.