Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Tuesday. As per market experts, the strengthening of the US currency weighed upon the domestic currency. But, the declining crude oil prices, firm Asian currencies and positive sentiment in the domestic equity market capped the fall of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened stronger at 82.54 against the US dollar. It traded between 82.53 and 82.62, down 6 paise against its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.56 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity News: Gold price crosses Rs 44,000 mark again

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.07% higher at 103.36.