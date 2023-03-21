Gulf based air carrier launches new international flights

Kuwait City: Low-budget air carrier based in Kuwait, Jazeera Airways launched direct flights to 3 European cities. The airline will operate flights to Munich in Germany, Belgrade in Serbia and Tirana in Albania.

The air carrier will also resume its flights to Prague in Czech Republic and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Flights to Sarajevo will restart on April 20 and to Prague on June 8.

Also Read: Gulf country to hike electricity and water tariffs by 50%

With the new cities added to Jazeera’s network, the airline now serves 62 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Central & South Asia and Africa.