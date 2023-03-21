Gulf country announces updated Covid-19 guidelines

Manama: The National Medical Taskforce for combating Covid-19 in Bahrain has announced a set of updated regulations. The new revised guidelines were announced after reviewing the current health situation in the country and the occupancy rates for Covid-19 cases in hospitals and Intensive Care Units.

As per the authority, a positive rapid test will be considered the diagnostic tool of choice for confirming infections at local health centres, while PCRs can be performed when indicated as per medical evaluation. Mandatory self-isolation will no longer be in effect. But people tested Covid-19 positive are advised to isolate for 5 days and avoid contact with others.

? Supreme Council of Health Chairman and head of the National Medical Taskforce Lt. General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa urged all citizens to follow precautionary guidelines, including taking booster shots of the vaccine and testing when exhibiting any symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.