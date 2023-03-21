Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has released list of cancelled trains today. The national transporter cancelled several trains scheduled to depart today due to maintenance and operational related works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Train No. 07663 Vijayapura – Raichur Daily Passenger Special

Train No. 07664 Raichur – Vijayapura Daily Passenger Special

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram Jn at 23.00 hrs o­n 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 15.50 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 17.05 hrs

Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 07.20 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 14.30 hrsTrain Nos.12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni:

–UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda)

Dn Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar will run on diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

12485/12486 Nanded–Shri Ganganagar express will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

14736 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar Express JCO 16.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 will short originate from Bathinda and partially cancelled between Ambala Cant- Bathinda.

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be re-scheduled by 120 minutes from Gorakhpur.

15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express JCO

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 27.03.2023) will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 28.03.2023) will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

How to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement