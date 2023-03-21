Mehbooba Mufti responds to arrest of journalist in terror funding case

Journalist Irfan Mehraj has been detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the NGO terror funding investigation. According to the central agency, Mehraj, a resident of Srinagar, was a close friend of a civil society leader with the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society. The NIA detained Parvez in November 2021 for alleged anti-national operations, which included gathering data on the location and movement of security forces and key installations, as well as obtaining official secret documents and transferring them to LeT handlers for payment via encrypted channels. Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former chief minister, criticized the NIA’s move and remarked, While conmen are given a free run in Kashmir, journalists like Irfan Mehraj are imprisoned for performing their duty by speaking the truth. Draconian rules like UAPA are routinely misused to guarantee that the procedure itself becomes the penalty, she added.