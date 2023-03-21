Stimulating these body parts will enhance your sex life

Foreplay is an essential part of a healthy sexual relationship. When things are getting hot, don’t jump to sex right away. Stimulating some sensitive areas in the body during foreplay will make sex more funny and enjoyable.

The Toes: Toes are extremely sensitive areas and licking or sucking them can be very erotic.

The Earlobes: Many people also have extremely sensitive earlobes. Nibbling on the earlobes and licking behind their ear can send your partner to seventh heaven. Also, whispering some sexy words into their ears can turn them on.

The Back of the Neck: From the nape of the neck, go to the back of the neck and shoulders. Some light tickling can prove extra sensitive.

Border of the Lips: The buccal nerve which surrounds the edges of the mouth can stimulate you like no other. This extremely touch-sensitive area is often overlooked since most people focus on the plump part of the lips. Try lightly tracing the edges of your mouth with the tip of your finger and you will know the fun.

The Scalp: The scalp has tons of nerve endings and should be on your list of sensitive spots.