Strong earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei: A strong earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday. The earthquake measured 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale. According to the weather bureau in the island nation, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien with a depth of 7.2 km. There is no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.