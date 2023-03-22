2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes national capital, epicentre in West Delhi

The National Centre for Seismology reported that a 2.7 magnitude earthquake had hit the nation’s capital, with the epicenter being in West Delhi and the depth being five kilometers. According to NCS, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred around 4.42pm. “Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 16:42:35 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km WNW of New Delhi,” NCS tweeted.

Calls about tilted structures and cracks developing in buildings in the Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji, and Shahdara regions were received to Delhi Fire Services after the tremors. The Shakarpur region made a PCR call about a building tilting as a result of the earthquake. The scene was approached by police, PCR, fire brigade, and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Evidently, the structure showed no signs of tilt or crack. The caller claimed to be concerned about a tilt, according to Delhi Police. In the past 24 hours, more than 10 earthquakes were witnessed in India and the nearby region. Their magnitude was between three and four