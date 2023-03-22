EPFO adds 14.86 lakh net subscribers in January

New Delhi : Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 14.86 lakh net subscribers in January this year. The provisional payroll data released by EPFO has revealed this.

According to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the highest number was registered for the age group of 18 to 21 years with 2.26 lakh members followed by the age-group of 22 to 25 years with around 2 lakh members. The age groups of 18 to 25 years constitute 55.52% of total of new members during the month. Around 3.54 lakh members have exited the fold of EPFO in January. This is the lowest exit in the last 4 months.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.