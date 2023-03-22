India logs 1,134 new COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, there have been over 1,000 new coronavirus infections reported in India. The country had a total of 1,134 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data from the Health Ministry. The weekly positive rate was 0.98 percent, whereas the daily positivity rate for new patients was 1.09 percent. According to information provided by the Health department, 83 Covid-19 cases with a positive rate of 5.83 percent and one more fatality were reported in Delhi on Tuesday. Fresh Covid cases have increased in the city over the past several days, coincident with a dramatic spike in H3N2 influenza cases nationwide. 34 cases were reported in the nation’s capital on Monday, with a positive rate of 6.98%. On January 16, for the first time since the epidemic started wreaking havoc on nations, there were no new cases reported.

With the new instances, the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has increased to 20,08,087, and the fatality rate is now at 26,524. The previous day, 1,423 tests in all were administered. In facilities specifically designed for Covid-19, just 17 of the 7,984 beds are filled, and 179 patients are being isolated at home. The data showed that there are now 209 active cases in the national capital. There are not many influenza cases in Delhi hospitals, according to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who also noted that the situation is being actively watched.