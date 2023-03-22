Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj remanded to 10 days NIA custody

Irfan Mehraj, a journalist from Kashmir, has been remanded to NIA custody by Delhi court until April 1. On Wednesday afternoon, he was presented before a special NIA judge at Patiala House Court. In order to question Mehraj, the investigation agency had asked for a 12-day detention. Irfan Mehraj was working with Khurram Parvez’s organisation, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies, and was a close associate of Khurram Parvez, according to a news release from the NIA on Tuesday (JKCCS). Investigations found that under the guise of defending human rights, the JKCCS was supporting terrorist activities in the valley and spreading a secessionist ideology there.

Mehraj is an editor for a non-profit media organization, according to his Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages, and his work has been featured in numerous national and international publications. Mehraj’s detention has received criticism from numerous netizens and politicians, who stated that he was jailed for speaking the truth. Mehbooba Mufti and the Press Council of India have both expressed their disapproval of Mehra’s imprisonment.