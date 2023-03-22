Kerala to start Ramzam fasting tomorrow

Muslims in Kerala will start fasting on Thursday in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.

The first crescent moon was spotted at Kappad Beach in Malappuram, signaling the start of Ramadan, according to several Khasis.

Muslims in Kerala will observe the first day of the Ramzan fast tomorrow, informed Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapura AP Abubacker Musliyar, Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi and Kozhikode Khasi Muhammad Koya Thangal Jamalullailli.