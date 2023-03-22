PM will visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 25

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his seventh trip to Karnataka, a state that is close to conducting elections. While there, PM will participate in a Metro ride and speak at a large public gathering that the Party has organized. Assembly elections must be held before May, and the Election Commission will probably release the calendar soon. The Prime Minister will take part in events held in the Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru, and Davangere districts during his visit. An official announcement states that the Prime Minister will go by helicopter to Chikkaballapura that day after his morning arrival to officially open the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

After inaugurating the Whitefield Metro Line, he will travel back to Bengaluru in the late afternoon. Modi would next travel to Davangere to speak at a public gathering before travelling to Shivamogga to board a flight for Delhi. The ruling BJP is reportedly holding a massive rally as part of its election preparations in Karnataka, though specifics regarding the public gathering have not been disclosed in the official statement. Karnataka BJP and its leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have said that Modi will attend a mega rally in the district headquarters town of Davangere on March 25, to mark the culmination of the 8,000-km long ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatre’.