Ramadan 2023: Gulf country announces reduced working hours

Muscat: Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced official working hours for employees in the units of the administrative apparatus of the civil state and private sector establishments during the holy month of Ramadan.

The official working hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m for employees working in the units of the administrative apparatus of the civil state . The head of the unit may determine the hours of attendance and departure that suit the work of the unit. The flexible working hours could be in either of the following options: 7am to 12pm, 8am to 1pm, 9am to 2pm and 10am to 3 pm.

The authority also announced reduced working hours for Muslim workers in private sector establishments. Their working hours will be 6 hours per day, with no more than 30 hours per week.

Meanwhile, Muscat Municipality announced the working hours at the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market in Al Mawaleh during Ramadan. The wholesale stores will be open from 4am to 1pm while the retail shops and local produce outlets will be open from 4am to 5pm.