Seven dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory

Seven people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district on Wednesday. Police reported that 15 others were hurt and were sent to the government hospital in Kancheepuram while five persons passed away immediately. Two of the 15 people passed away at the hospital. Thus far, there have been seven fatalities, according to an official who wished to remain unnamed. According to officials, ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched right away to the explosion site. M. Aarthi, the district collector for Kancheepuram, P. Pakalavan, the deputy police inspector general, and M. Sudhakar, the police superintendent, were on the scene supervising the rescue efforts. Before the ambulance came after the explosion late in the afternoon, locals flocked to the scene and started driving injured persons to safety. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Kanchipuram government hospital.