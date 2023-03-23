2 cops suspended after molestation victim ends life

An alleged victim of molestation took her own life and blamed the police in a suicide note, leading to the suspension of two officers from the Kundarki police station. The two individuals were named by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) as Lalit Chaudhary, who oversees the Kundarki police station, and Sub Inspector Sachin Malik. Shalabh Mathur, the deputy inspector general of police, has ordered that Sambhal’s Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sreesh Chandra conduct an investigation into the event.

On March 8, the family of the girl filed a complaint with the police alleging that one Vikesh along with his three friends had molested and threatened to kill her. The girl consumed a toxic drug on Sunday because she was unhappy with how the police were acting, and on Monday during treatment at a private hospital, she passed away. She committed suicide and left behind a two-page note detailing the horrific events that had happened to her. In it, she blamed Kundarki police for what had happened to her, and as a result, the Moradabad SSP suspended two police officers.