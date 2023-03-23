At the Kayamkulam taluk hospital, a patient stabbed two hospital personnel

On Thursday, a patient attacked two hospital staff members at the Kayamkulam taluk hospital.

When Devarajan, a resident of Krishnapuram, arrived at the hospital at 4 am with a leg injury, the incident took place.

When Vikram, the house guard, attempted to stop the patient from threatening a hospital nurse, he first stabbed him. The patient also attacked the security guard Madhu who had hurried to the scene with a pair of scissors.

The security guard received a wound to his arm while the house guard was stabbed in the stomach.

Inpatient care is being provided for both staff at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

The event follows a rise in assaults on hospital staff members in the state.