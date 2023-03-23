Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Gold price surged sharply in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading in Kerala at Rs 43,840, up by Rs 480 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 640 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures Gold price today opened at Rs 59,231 per 10 gram. It is trading at Rs 59,283 per 10 gram. Similarly, silver rates today opened upside and hit intraday high of Rs 69,800 per kg.

In the international markets, gold price today opened upside and hit intraday high of $1,976 per ounce levels. However, silver price was down 0.25 per cent at $22.9 per ounce.